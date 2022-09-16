Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.