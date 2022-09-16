Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,890. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

