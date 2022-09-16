LABS Group (LABS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,303.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $66,303.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official website is labsgroup.io. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.