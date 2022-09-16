Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.
Shares of LADR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,072. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
