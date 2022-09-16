Lake Street Capital Increases Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $34.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH opened at $17.01 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.