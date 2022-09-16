Lake Street Capital Increases Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $34.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
LEGH opened at $17.01 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
