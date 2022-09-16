Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.33.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

