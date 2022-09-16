Lancaster Investment Management Has $34.28 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lancaster Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Constellium makes up 44.2% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 1.85% of Constellium worth $34,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 152,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. 58,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,715. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

