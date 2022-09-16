Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

