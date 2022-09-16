Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 4,790 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $21,254.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.