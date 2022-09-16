LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

