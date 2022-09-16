Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDV traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,859 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

