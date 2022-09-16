Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

