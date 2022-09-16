Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.40. 48,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.77.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

