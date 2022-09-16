Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 158,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,891. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

