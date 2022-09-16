Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,487,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

