Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.50. 58,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,628. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

