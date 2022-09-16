Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $11,956,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $496,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AOA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $59.02. 593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,516. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

