Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating) traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.83). 109,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of £458,444.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

