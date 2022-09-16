Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $11.52 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,340 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,724. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

