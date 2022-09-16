Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.51. 5,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.