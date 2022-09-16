Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 39,549 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,219. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

