Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.3 %

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

GS stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

