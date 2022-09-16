Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 91,329 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,329 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 3.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.