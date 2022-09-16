Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,835. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

