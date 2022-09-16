Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 176,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 139,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,034,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 160,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. 338,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

