Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,401 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $133.04. 58,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,729. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

