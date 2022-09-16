Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

