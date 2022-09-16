Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,057. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

