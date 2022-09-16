Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.22. The stock had a trading volume of 216,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

