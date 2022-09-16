Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 20,800 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 44,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,290. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

