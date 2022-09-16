Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.85

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.11.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading

