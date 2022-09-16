Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $24.55

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $23.13. Lemonade shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 2,038 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lemonade by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 10,484.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

