Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of TARS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,270. The firm has a market cap of $394.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

