LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Up 2.4%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.43. Approximately 9,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 199,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

