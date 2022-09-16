Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Li Auto by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2,610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 398,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 383,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,725,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,033,000 after acquiring an additional 675,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

