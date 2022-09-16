Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.
Li Auto Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Li Auto by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2,610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 398,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 383,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,725,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,033,000 after acquiring an additional 675,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
