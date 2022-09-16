Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $6.29 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Li-Cycle

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Cowen reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.