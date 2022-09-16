Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $48,026.34 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.00 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

