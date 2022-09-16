LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 16.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
