LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.65. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 79,175 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.