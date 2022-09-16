LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.65. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 79,175 shares traded.
The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
