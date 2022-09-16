LikeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,229.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $6,229.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,080,947 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

