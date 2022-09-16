Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

LTHM stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Livent has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

