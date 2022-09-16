Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 145,522 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,455,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after buying an additional 258,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

