Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PXF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,142. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

