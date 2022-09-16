Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Up 2.7 %

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 368,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730,778. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

