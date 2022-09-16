Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.99 on Friday, hitting $432.32. 53,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,383. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.04 and a 200-day moving average of $454.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

