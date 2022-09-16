Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 1,610,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,174,414. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.