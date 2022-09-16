Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

