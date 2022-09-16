Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.