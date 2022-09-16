LuaSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $1,286.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

