Lyra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169,975.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $169,975.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Lyra Profile

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

